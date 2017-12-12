Alys Key

Joules delivered double-digit sales growth in the first half of the year, as the British lifestyle brand expanded.

The figures

Revenue for the 26-week period increased to 26 November by 18.2 per cent to £96.2m.

Retail revenue from both online and instore sales grew 16.2 per cent to £65.9m, with 10 new stores opening in the period.

Wholesale revenue was up 23 per cent, accounting for just over £30m of revenue.

Why it's interesting

Joules, once known primarily as a "yummy mummy" staple with a small following, has now expanded its customer base to more than a million active customers.

Targeting international markets through wholesale has helped the brand to grow even further, while a consistent discipline in promotional activity has maintained the gross margin level.

Analysts at Liberum praised at "outstanding" first half. "Led by a strong management team, Joules has a leading brand and benefits from a loyal and highly engaged customer base," they said.

What Joules said

Chief executive Colin Porter said:

"We look forward with confidence to the second half of the financial year, underpinned by the strength of the Joules brand and our collections. "Whilst trading conditions will remain challenging, we have seen good growth in our wholesale order book for spring/summer 18 and are well positioned for the Christmas trading period."

