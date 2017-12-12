Alys Key

Equipment rental company Ashtead led the FTSE 100 risers this morning after the company announced better-than-expected growth and a share buyback programme.

Meanwhile the group's chair Chris Cole will leave in 2018, it was announced.

The figures

Rental revenue was up 20 per cent in the half year to 31 October, at £1.7bn.

Underlying pre-tax profit grew 23 per cent to almost £537m.

The company raised its interim dividend to 5.5p.

A share buy-back programme of up to £1bn was announced today.

Shares jumped 3.76 per cent to 2,095p.

Why it's interesting

Clean-up efforts following hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria all created extra demand for Ashtead's rental equipment. The group also benefited from te conversion into weaker sterling.

Analysts at Liberum said that continued strong performance in 2018 did not depend on one-off factors.

"With its end markets showing continued strength post period end management has indicated that FY18 profitability is expected to be ahead of current expectations, even assuming a normalisation of demand following the hurricane related uplift."

The group also announced today that its chairman Chris Cole is to retire from the company after ten years in his position.

What Ashtead said

Chief executive Geoff Drabble said:

"Whilst we would anticipate that activity levels would normalise during the second half, post hurricane clean-up, we expect full year results to be ahead of our prior expectations. Our strong performance, together with the successful execution of our 2021 plan, allows the Board to continue to look to the medium term with confidence."

On the retirement of Chris Cole, he said: "There will be plenty of time next year to thank Chris for his significant contribution to the Board and to the Group over a number of years and for overseeing what has been a period of significant progress for the business as we have grown into one of the largest and most successful rental companies in the world."

