Troubled home retailer Carpetright has warned that its annual profits will be at the lower end of expectations.

The figures

Revenue in the 26 weeks to 28 October was up 2.6 per cent to £228.1m. Like-for-like sales returned to growth, increasing 0.7 per cent, compared with a decline of 2.9 per cent this time last year.

But profit before tax more than halved to £2.1m.

Although sales for the second half of the year so far have increased, the group warned that its underlying pre-tax profits for the year would be at the lower end of market expectations.

Why it's interesting

The warning on profit comes just months after Carpetright's boss Wilf Walsh said that the group's profits would hit targets.

The retailer has suffered from intensified competition in the market, it said. But some stores are responding well, with the 52 which have traded against a new direct competitor over the past year notching up average like-for-like sales growth of five per cent.

The decline in profits was due to a combination of factors including investment in store refurbishment, failed discounting promotions and slow bed sales.

But the second half of the year shows more signs of the investments paying off, with UK like-for-likes up 1.4 per cent and Europe up 9.2 per cent.

What Carpetright said

Chief executive Wilf Walsh:

Looking ahead we will be focused on maintaining sales momentum in UK flooring, capitalising on the much-stronger new range to turn around our beds performance and improving overall trading in the Netherlands and Belgium. While trading over the first six weeks of the new period has been encouraging, with an acceleration in like-for-like sales growth in both the UK and Rest of Europe, in light of the consumer outlook we are taking a more cautious view of the second half and now expect underlying profit before tax for the full year will be towards the bottom end of the current range of market expectations.

