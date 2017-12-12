Tuesday 12 December 2017 8:11am

Passengers facing delays of up to six hours due to Eurotunnel disruption

 
Caitlin Morrison
There are severe delays on Eurotunnel services today (Source: Getty)

Passengers trying to travel via the Eurotunnel are facing delays of up to six hours due to emergency maintenance work.

Eurotunnel advised customers of delays at both the Folkestone and Calais terminals.

"Customers travelling today are currently facing long delays. We are working hard to improve this situation; if you are able to cancel or amend your trip we recommend that you do so," the company said.

On Twitter, Eurotunnel said the disruption is only affecting high vehicles, but low cars travelling from Calais are also facing delays of up to 1.5 hours.

