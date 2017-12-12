Disruption at London Waterloo caused by line side fire continues

Yesterday, a line-side fire outside London Waterloo caused damage to the signalling system. This led to track circuit failures on three of the main lines to and from London Waterloo, which are the parts of the signalling system that monitor the presence of trains on sections of track, and for a period of time trains were unable to use platforms 1-9. This caused large amounts of delays, and many alterations and cancellations were made across the network to manage the overall service. Network Rail engineering staff enabled platforms 2-9 at London Waterloo to return to normal working, and have worked overnight to bring platform 1 back into working order. While this helped to manage the overall service, there is a large amount of trains which are not in the right place for the start of service, resulting in alterations to some services today. Trains may be cancelled, delayed, altered at short notice or have fewer carriages than normal as a result.