Jasper Jolly

Delays and uncertainty during the sell-off of the Green Investment Bank (GIB) by the government harmed operations and limited the body’s ability to invest, according to a report by the influential National Audit Office (NAO) to be published today.

The NAO will say that “a series of delays” along with consequent “uncertainty” in the sale process led to the departure of key staff and “limited its ability to invest”, according to GIB comments cited in the report.

The government announced it would sell the GIB to Australian investment bank Macquarie in April, a deal which completed in August for £1.6bn.

Read more: Macquarie exec defends GIB deal: Bank committed to green finance and the UK

However, the length of the process, which at 18 months took twice as long as expected, “affected GIB operationally”, the NAO said.

Competitive tension was “limited” during the sale process owing to the small number of willing buyers, the NAO added, but the government did achieve a premium on its investments, albeit at the lower end of the target range.

The GIB was established in 2012 by the Conservative/Liberal Democrat coalition government to boost investment in environmentally friendly projects. However, in June 2015 the Conservatives, who had won a parliamentary majority, announced they would privatise the bank.

Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable, who as business secretary played a key part in setting up the bank, described the privatisation as a "mishandled sales process".

He added: “The big fear now is that it will disappear into the commercial arm of Macquarie, which will enjoy the returns generated through sound investment, without reinvesting that into new green projects.”

Labour MP Meg Hillier, chair of the powerful public accounts committee, strongly criticised the sale, saying the GIB could “gone on to achieve much more if the government hadn’t been so keen on the idea of selling it.”

Read more: Rival Green Investment Bank bidder blasts government's "unfortunate" choice

She said: “I am deeply disappointed that the government has only managed to get short-term commitments from Macquarie that the Bank will carry on with its green goals.”

In the long term the value for money of the GIB will be determined by the need for future stimulus in green infrastructure, said Amyas Morse, head of the NAO.

He said: “Ultimately the value for money of the Green Investment Bank intervention will only be seen over time.

“A key test will be whether the government needs to intervene again in this way to stimulate growth in the green economy and to help it achieve its climate change commitments.”

Read more: MPs turn the heat up on government over Green Investment Bank privatisation