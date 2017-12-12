We need to rethink productivity to save the tax base

Richard Angell

The productivity crisis acknowledged in the chancellor’s recent Budget blew apart his long-term planning and extended austerity into yet another decide.

The Office for Budget Responsibility chair Robert Chote said he could no longer argue that the stubbornly low numbers would resume to a two per cent norm.

Why not?

Read more: Puzzle solved? UK productivity is rising at its fastest in six years

The Bank of England tried to point the finger at millennials looking at their phones at work for the crisis, while the Treasury is looking to the taxation of technology companies for the shortfall. Others blame the instability and indecision of the government during the Brexit negotiations.

But is there another reason behind this?

Polling guru Peter Kellner took a stab at answering this recently. He highlights that this is both a global problem, and one which pre-dates the 2008 global financial crash. In fact, he finds that it started around 2003 – which correlates with the roll-out of broadband.

Kellner identifies three problems with measuring productivity in the economy.

One, things we used to pay for we now get free – emails instead of stamps, Spotify instead of CDs, apps instead of SatNav.

Two, things we have always paid for are exponentially better – televisions, computers, laptops – but cost about the same to buy and take the same labour hours to produce, so the economy cannot measure the quality improvement as productivity despite their vast superiority.

Three, technology is transforming services in such a way that efficiency in the market is not showing up as productivity in the figures. (Kellner, as the former head of YouGov, knows a thing or two about this.)

What these three things have in common is they all move productivity gains out of the “measured economy”. They not only cause problems for the chancellor – they are mounting up long-term issues that are changing the landscape of the labour market and economy, with the risk of undermining the funding base of public services.

Without a correction, the tax base will become too narrow, while the demand for public services continues to rise.

So what can be done? Kellner has three main ideas.

First, a tax on financial transactions. This is supported by a range of groups, from faith organisations to the Labour frontbench, unpopular though it may be in other circles.

Second, a data tax – which, if averaged out at £1 per person per day, would raise nearly £20bn for public services.

And third, most importantly, a push to bring a technological change to public services. Why is a classroom of 2017 recognisable to a teacher from 1917, but a car factory would not be to a factory worker’s predecessor a century ago?

If both the Conservative and Labour frontbenches do not get on top of these issues, the problem will snowball into an insurmountable hurdle for every future chancellor, of every political persuasion, and the spending pledges they are all so keen to make. Modern public services will need modern, durable sources of funding.

Without it, the austerity to date might one day look like the heady days of public spending.

Read more: Data skills will solve Britain’s productivity puzzle