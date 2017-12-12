The race is on to make London the smartest city in the world

Theo Blackwell

As London’s first chief digital officer, with more than 20 years of experience in the tech sector, I know how technology has the power to transform all our lives.

But beyond the obvious areas of mobile communication and greater connectivity, better use of tech and data has the potential to revolutionise how London delivers its public services.

London mayor Sadiq Khan is developing exciting plans for a better connected, data-driven city. This means City Hall supporting London boroughs, major institutions, and the tech community in working together on new ways to tackle the capital’s challenges and create jobs in the digital economy.

We believe that the first step should be using the mayor’s planning powers to harness the digital revolution. Through this, we plan to use data and common approaches to technology infrastructure to create a smarter city, with enhanced connectivity and services working together to improve life in the capital.

London’s status as a global tech hub relies on world-class connectivity. This is now seen as just as important for the city’s development as the supply of energy and water. The mayor’s draft London Plan – published last month – calls on local authorities to develop their own plans to ensure all Londoners are connected.

Instead of the current raft of different approaches across London, consistency will be key in boosting mobile connectivity, widening provision and opening the market to more choice for businesses and residents. This should end the frustration suppliers face in developing different approaches for each of the 32 boroughs and the City of London.

We also see great opportunities in mobilising London’s huge number of public service assets and buildings to boost signals, end “not-spots” – such as on the Tube – and prepare for the arrival of 5G. This means City Hall helping to coordinate activity across London, with partners including boroughs, schools, Transport for London, and the NHS.

We believe new developments should be fitted with smart infrastructure, such as sensors, to enable the collection of data on water, energy, congestion and air quality. As digital connectivity improves, the quality of sensors increases and the cost of them falls, making more and better data available to monitor the impact of developments and improve urban design.

Next year, the mayor will develop the Smart London plan for a truly data-driven capital. This will explore how we can use public and private data sources – along with our innovative research institutions, tech community, and visionary public servants – to better plan for London’s needs.

Khan is committed to ensuring the capital’s growth is inclusive of London’s diversity.

Part of this is increasing investment in digital skills: authorities will need to refresh their approach to digital inclusion as services become more smartphone-friendly, but those who remain excluded will continue to need face-to-face support.

Building on London’s track record in smart tech, we will focus on boosting digital leadership across London’s public services, developing a new deal for data where Londoners have greater trust in the use of their data for public benefit. We will support partnerships and sharing of public data and use London’s data science capabilities to tackle city-wide problems, such as air quality, crime, and inequality.

We aim to create new public institutions to foster collaboration to support our bold connectivity plans, improve cyber-security, boost crowdfunding, and set out city-wide innovation challenges to meet citizens’ needs.

City Hall will launch a major listening exercise in the new year, consulting widely on developing practical steps on the road to making London the smartest city in the world.

After only a few weeks in the job, I have already seen how much potential there is in using smart technologies to improve Londoners’ lives. Our challenge now is bringing Londoners along with us.

