Stephen Booth, Emily Redding

Is a Canada-esque trade deal with the EU the best option for Britain post-Brexit?

Stephen Booth, director of policy and research at Open Europe, says YES.

Remaining fully aligned with the Single Market would mean accepting EU rules for the entire UK economy in perpetuity, without a say over them. That would mean less democratic accountability than we had as an EU member. We must also leave the Customs Union to control our own trade policy.

Canada’s trade deal with the EU is the most comprehensive that Brussels has negotiated, and is a good starting point. Critics point out that it would impose some friction on UK-EU trade, as it provides limited liberalisation for services, upon which the UK and the EU should improve.

But while it is true that services are important to our economy, many services are not tradeable, and, of those we export, less than 40 per cent are to EU markets. In contrast, we export closer to 50 per cent of our goods to the EU, so the advantages of the so-called Single Market over a Canada-like deal are limited for services.

Ultimately, the UK’s deal will be unique. But Canada is a good start.

Emily Redding director of think tank platform Smart Thinking, says NO.

When the UK economy is so service-heavy, something like the Canada agreement is far from ideal.

Ceta will eliminate about 98 per cent of the tariffs on exports between the EU and Canada, saving exporters billions. Great, if you are a country whose economy is not 80 per cent made up of services, with a £60bn trade surplus in them. The UK is, however, and it needs a better option then the Canada deal currently being debated.

That is why David Davis wants a Canada deal plus financial services. This is essential. The whole of the UK receives the benefit of our strong financial sector. For example, in 2015-16 the Treasury received £24.4bn from the banking sector alone in taxes, including corporation tax, income tax, and the banking levy.

Without a deal covering that sector, a difficult or costly border will directly affect those companies paying the highest taxes and providing the most jobs. With no deal helping their route to business, the effect will be felt by all.

