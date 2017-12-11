It's official: Apple's acquired Shazam

Apple has officially confirmed that it's buying Shazam, the UK music discovery app.
It said in a statement:
"We are thrilled that Shazam and its talented team will be joining Apple. Since the launch of the App Store, Shazam has consistently ranked as one of the most popular apps for iOS. Today, it's used by hundreds of millions of people around the world, across multiple platforms.
Apple Music and Shazam area a natural fit, sharing a passion for music discovery and delivering great music experiences to our users. We have exciting plans in store, and we look forward to combining with Shazam upon approval of today's agreement."
