Frank Dalleres

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was warned his players not to get distracted after they were drawn against old foes Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Blues have been handed the toughest assignment of all the English clubs, although Tottenham also face difficult opposition in Italian giants Juventus.

Manchester United meet Sevilla, Liverpool play Porto and Manchester City have been drawn against Basel in other other ties.

Chelsea have a rich recent history of fixtures with Barcelona, having met them five times in the knockout stages since the turn of the century including on their way to lifting the trophy in 2012.

But Conte, still smarting from Saturday’s shock Premier League defeat at struggling West Ham, has ordered his players to shelve their European ambitions and focus on rectifying their domestic form.

“It’s a draw and our reaction must be positive,” he said. “You must be ready to face everything and in this case you must ready to face Barcelona. But our priority must be the league and try to stay up and fight for a Champions League place.

“We have to be very realistic that this league is very dangerous. We have to go game by game and play every game with 120 per cent of our strength or we risk to have a bad surprise at the end of the season.”

Conte, whose team remain third in the top flight but have fallen 14 points behind leaders City, travel to Huddersfield on Tuesday tasked with bouncing back the weekend defeat.

“I’m not happy because the last game we lost against West Ham. I like to win. When we lose I’m not happy. In 16 games we lost four games. My experience tells [me] it’s impossible to win the title,” he added.

“Now we must be focused in the league to go game by game, to do our best. This league is not simple. We have to fight to find a place in the Champions League.”

Tottenham’s reward for winning a difficult Champions League group ahead of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund is first ever meeting with Juventus, who have been runners-up twice in the last three years.

United also face new opposition in Sevilla, who qualified in second place in the same group as Liverpool, who play current Portuguese league leaders Porto. City meet Swiss champions Basel.

