Today's City moves cover property, equities and asset management. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield has appointed Toby Ogden as head of London markets. Since joining the firm’s graduate scheme in 2006, Toby has advised some of the world’s largest companies on their real estate strategies in London. In the last three years, this includes securing new headquarters for: Apple, Facebook, and Dentsu Aegis Media. All were record deals, with the latter the largest letting in the West End in more than 20 years. Toby, promoted to international partner in 2016, has combined this with leading the firm’s transformation team across EMEA, setting in train specific strategic projects to improve operational effectiveness, develop its digital offering, and enhance the level of insight drawn from data. Prior to focusing on London he spent six years advising businesses on their estates across EMEA and APAC, delivering advice in more than 25 countries. He succeeds George Roberts, recently named as the firm’s new head of UK and Ireland.

Aviva Investors

Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva, has appointed David Cumming as chief investment officer, equities. David will join the company on 2 January, and report to Euan Munro, chief executive officer, Aviva Investors. David will be responsible for leading Aviva Investors’ equity teams globally, which manage £69bn of assets on behalf of Aviva and external clients. Previously, David was head of equities at Standard Life Investments (SLI) between 2010 and March 2017. He joined SLI in 1998 as an investment director, and was appointed head of UK equities in 2000. His career also includes positions at Morgan Grenfell Asset Management, Edinburgh Fund Managers and Royal London Mutual. Chris Murphy, global head of equities since January 2015, will continue to manage the Aviva Investors UK Equity Fund, the Aviva Investors UK Equity Income Fund and the Aviva Investors Distribution Fund.

Oldfield Partners

Independent asset management business Oldfield Partners (OP) has appointed Alexandra Christiansen as an analyst, working across all the firm’s strategies. In addition to adding further experience to the firm’s investment process, Alexandra will also take responsibility for OP’s company engagement efforts as the firm looks to maximise the impact of its stewardship role. Alexandra joins OP from Nordea Asset Management in Copenhagen, where she was a research analyst covering energy, materials, utilities and telecoms, with responsibility for sector and stock recommendations for the European equity long-only strategy. Prior to this, Alexandra worked at BlackRock Investment Management from 2008 to 2016.

