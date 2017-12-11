The Fed is about to hike rates for the third time this year

Will Ing

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday following sustained growth in the US economy.

The rise would be the third this year and fifth of this upcycle, taking the rate to 1.5 per cent.

It is thought the Fed will also upgrade economic predictions, following a tightening in the labour market and the prospect of fresh tax cuts. The move would come after the US recorded growth of above three per cent in the last two quarters.

However, the US continues to struggle with inflation and wage growth lower than the Fed's targets. Upgraded economic forecasts will increase the likelihood of three rate rises in 2018.

A hike on Wednesday will almost certainly be the last before chair Janet Yellen leaves in February. She will be replaced by President Donald Trump’s chosen candidate, Jerome Powell, a former investment banker and partner in The Carlyle Group.

Powell has indicated he will continue with a moderate programme of quantitative tightening, aiming to reduce the Fed’s assets to between $2.5 trillion (£1.9 trillion) and $3 trillion.

Franck Dixmier, global head of fixed income at Allianz Global Investors, said: “We anticipate at least three hikes in 2018, while the market predicts only a 60 per cent probability for those three hikes.

“Recent data out of the US show a very positive outlook and a positive growth environment, which the Fed will be happy to see. These developments should make it easy for the central bank to ‘walk the talk’ and continue down its path toward monetary-policy normalisation,” he added.

Mike Bell, a global market strategist at JP Morgan, added unemployment has fallen faster than expected.

“The September forecast expected unemployment to fall to 4.1 per cent only by the end of 2018 but given the unemployment rate has already fallen to 4.1 per cent and US job growth remains healthy, the end of 2018 unemployment forecast seems likely to be revised down,” Bell stated.

