Monday 11 December 2017 4:04pm

Live: Theresa May confirms Brexit divorce bill will be £35-£39bn

 
Catherine Neilan
Follow Catherine
The Prime Minster Of the United Kingdom Theresa May Signs Article 50
Writing the cheque... sort of (Source: Getty)

Theresa May has confirmed the UK will pay the EU somewhere between £35bn and £39bn to leave the bloc - but said that money would be taken "off the table" if a trade deal is not agreed.

During her first Commons update since being given the thumbs up by Jean-Claude Juncker to reach the second phase of Brexit talks, the Prime Minister said the deal was "good news" for both Remain and Leave voters.

She said: "I have always been clear that this was never going to be an easy process. It has required give and take for the UK and the EU to move forwards together. And that is what we have done.

"Of course, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. But there is, I believe, a new sense of optimism now in the talks and I fully hope and expect that we will confirm the arrangements I have set out today in the European Council later this week."

In response to a series of questions from Jeremy Corbyn, May confirmed that the methodology which appeared in the joint report published last Friday meant that the divorce bill would come in somewhere between £35 and £39bn - significantly lower than the EU had been seeking, albeit higher than some Eurosceptics would have liked.

She rebuffed Corbyn's claims that she had "scraped through" the first set of negotiations, retorting that Labour's position on Brexit was so confused Corbyn could not achieve "full alignment" with himself.

Last week's deal was welcomed by Remainers such as Ken Clarke, Anna Soubry and Tom Tugendhat, although they were not uncritical. Clarke said he had never known a deal like this followed by aides briefing that it is not binding - a reference to the stories from the weekend.

When asked by Tory MP Anna Soubry about the timeline for the next phase of talks, May dodged specifics, but said she would be looking to agree "details of implementation period, details of withdrawal agreement... and also the future relationship that we wil have in trade terms and security terms with the European Union".

More to follow...

Tags

Related articles

Davis admits you don't have to be clever to do his job
Catherine Neilan
Catherine Neilan | Staff

More than 10,000 City jobs will leave the UK after Brexit
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff

EU Withdrawal Bill: Government backs down over Henry VIII powers
Catherine Neilan
Catherine Neilan | Staff