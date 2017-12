Emma Haslett

John Vincent, one of the founders of healthy fast food chain Leon, joins us in the studio this week.

He explains how he started the company, why he wants to shake Donald Trump by the hand and why Leon is planning to expand to the most saturated fast food market in the world.

