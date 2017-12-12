Helen Cahill

Ferrero Rocher could be left melting at the UK border if the government doesn’t minimise non-tariff barriers to trade after Brexit, the confectioner has warned MPs.

Ferrero UK, which owns Tic Tac and Kinder Bueno, has told parliamentarians that non-tariff restrictions on goods were of “greater significance” to the business than higher tariffs.

In particular, the company is worried about regulatory divergence on food law and labels, and inadequate facilities for customs checks at the UK border.

Read more: Thorntons' shareholders feeling spoiled after £112m Ferrero bid

In evidence published today by the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) select committee, Ferrero said: “Ferrero products sold in the UK are manufactured in locations across Europe and imported on nearly 5,000 trucks each year.

“Delays at customs would be costly and could impact on the freshness of our products in store.

“This is of particular concern for Ferrero, as the shelf lives of Ferrero products are typically one third shorter than those of competitors. As a guarantee of quality to our consumers, we would not want the freshness of our products to be impacted by delays caused by insufficient customs arrangements.”

Read more: For Johnny Hornby, Brexit is awful. But it's sure been good for business

Severe delays could lead to stock shortages in supermarkets, the firm said.

Rachel Reeves, chair of the BEIS select committee, has spearheaded a government inquiry into the future of the food and drink sector after the UK leaves the EU.

On Wednesday, industry figures will give evidence before the committee. Tim Martin, chairman of JD Wetherspoon, will speak to MPs, along with representatives from Nestle and Diageo.