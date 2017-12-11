Courtney Goldsmith

Shares in Aim-listed Hurricane Energy jumped as much as 16 per cent this morning after the firm revealed a more than 200 per cent increase in its oil resources.

A long-awaited competent person's report (CPR) estimated that the company's total resources increased by 231 per cent to 2.6bn barrels of oil equivalent.

At the time of writing, the North Sea-focused company's share price was up 11.94 per cent at 30.22p.

The CPR found the Rhona Ridge assets, excluding the Lancaster field, have been estimated to hold 1.8bn barrels of contingent resources - 1.2bn in the Halifax site and 604m in Lincoln - and 935m barrels of prospective resources in the undrilled Warwick prospect, which have a 77 per cent change of being successfully discovered.

The firm's Lancaster field is expected to hold recoverable volumes of 523m barrels of oil, and in September Hurricane said it had made the final investment decision for its early production system (EPS) at the site. The project is expected to be produce first oil in the first half of 2019, and the EPS is set to deliver 17,000 barrels of oil per day from two wells.

Malcolm Graham-wood, an analyst at Hydrocarbon Capital, said: "What can be said is that this independent corroboration of the information that has been placed in front of shareholders over the last two years or so ‘validates the geological model’ and makes Hurricane a very exciting vehicle in the next year or so."

In a tweet, Graham-Wood confirmed he could still see Hurricane's shares reaching in 100p or more in the long term, a target price he set in September.

I have just spoken to Dr Trice who is understandably over the moon about the CPR. A very fair job and corroborates HUR findings and with further de-risking via test wells etc should confirm massive potential of the area. My 100p + still stands. — Malcolm Graham-Wood (@mgrahamwood) December 11, 2017

Chief executive Robert Trice said:

We are pleased to now have independent validation of our geological model for the Rona Ridge basement play. The Lancaster EPS will go a long way, together with other appraisal work, to narrowing reservoir resource ranges on our assets on the Rona Ridge, following target first production in H1 2019. In addition to providing significant cash flow, the company believes that a successful EPS will provide a read-across to the production potential of all our basement assets, materially de-risking Lancaster and the surrounding fields at Lincoln, Halifax, Warwick and Whirlwind.

Read more: Hurricane's loss widens but it hails fundraise as "significant endorsement"