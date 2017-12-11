Monday 11 December 2017 1:06pm

"Several injuries" after explosion in midtown Manhattan

 
Emma Haslett
Police responded to reports of an explosion (not pictured) (Source: Getty)

Several people have been injured after an explosion near a bus terminal in New York City, local media has reported.

The New York Post said one person was in custody while several were injured after a device partially detonated inside a tunnel.

The New York Police Department tweeted that officers were responding to reports of an explosion near the Port Authority bus terminal in midtown Manhattan, at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue.

Subway lines A, C and E were also evacuated, according to NYPD's twitter account, they said.

The explosion took place near the Port Authority bus terminal (Source: Google Maps)

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

