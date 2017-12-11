Frank Dalleres

Chelsea will play Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League after they were handed the toughest draw of the five English teams.

Tottenham face last year's runners-up Juventus, Manchester United meet Sevilla, Manchester City will play Basel and Liverpool have been drawn against Porto.

Holders Real Madrid have been paired with Paris Saint-Germain in the most high-profile tie of the first knockout round.

Read more: Guardiola revels in derby win as Mourinho concedes title

The first leg matches will take place on 13/14 and 20/21 February and the second legs on 6/7 and 13/14 March.

Chelsea have a rich recent history of Champions League matches against Barcelona, facing them five times in the knockout rounds since the turn of the century.

Their last meeting came in 2012, when Chelsea overcame Barca on their way to lifting the trophy.

Tottenham's opponents Juventus have been losing finalists in two of the last three seasons.

Champions League last 16 draw:

Juventus v Tottenham

FC Basel v Manchester City

Porto v Liverpool

Sevilla v Manchester United

Real Madrid v PSG

Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma

Chelsea v Barcelona

Bayern Munich v Besiktas