Courtney Goldsmith

A judge has said Uber's appeal against the loss of its London licence won't begin until April, and it could be delayed until June.

Uber's legal battle with London regulators kicked off today at a preliminary hearing at Westminster Magistrates court.

The appeal should begin on 30 April and last for five days, a judge said, according to Reuters.

Two further preliminary hearings will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday next week to decide whether a trade union and the London Taxi Drivers' Association can join Uber and Transport for London (TfL) in the case.

TfL said it would not renew Uber's licence in September, citing safety concerns.

The firm also had its licence suspended in Sheffield last week after it failed to respond to requests for information, according to the council.

Separately, the European Court of Justice is set to make a ruling in the coming weeks over whether Uber should be considered a digital platform or a transport company, which could impact the way it is regulated.