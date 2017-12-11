Alys Key

Shares in Hollywood Bowl are up almost nine per cent today after the leisure company reported rapid growth for the year and a special dividend.

The figures

Revenues grew eight per cent to £114m, with like-for-likes improving 3.5 per cent. Underlying earnings grew 13.7 per cent to £33.4m.

Profit before tax jumped to £21.1m compared with £2.6m this time last year.

Thanks to strong cash generation, the group returned a 3.95p dividend to shareholders and a special dividend of 3.33p.

Why it's interesting

The group has executed a major transformation since embarking on a programme of refurbishment.

It has benefited from a move among consumers to spend more on experiences rather than purchases, but as inflation continues to outstrip wage growth, there are signs that leisure spending could dwindle, with casual dining restaurants the first to be hit.

Read more: Consumers are reining in spending and restaurants are the first to lose out

Despite this, chief executive Stephen Burns told City A.M. that the group is well-positioned to continue performing strongly.

"Our strategy has been about keeping our propositions relevant really and one of the things we've worked hard to do is keep our prices competitive."

He added that the restaurants which Hollywood Bowl runs in its venues account for just only about a tenth of income, meaning the impact of food cost pressures is smaller compared to restaurant businesses.

Analysts at Peel Hunt said Hollywood Bowl and its main rival Ten Entertainment had both performed well in a challenging year.

"We believe the two leading bowling operators, Hollywood Bowl and Ten Entertainment, have substantial scope to grow through self-help, increasing their dominance of the sector. They have both met expectations despite trading through a relatively unfavourable, hot/dry year, and can both look forward to easy weather comps in the year ahead."

What Hollywood Bowl said

Chief executive Stephen Burns said: