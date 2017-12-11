Shares in Hollywood Bowl are up almost nine per cent today after the leisure company reported rapid growth for the year and a special dividend.
The figures
Revenues grew eight per cent to £114m, with like-for-likes improving 3.5 per cent. Underlying earnings grew 13.7 per cent to £33.4m.
Profit before tax jumped to £21.1m compared with £2.6m this time last year.
Thanks to strong cash generation, the group returned a 3.95p dividend to shareholders and a special dividend of 3.33p.
Why it's interesting
The group has executed a major transformation since embarking on a programme of refurbishment.
It has benefited from a move among consumers to spend more on experiences rather than purchases, but as inflation continues to outstrip wage growth, there are signs that leisure spending could dwindle, with casual dining restaurants the first to be hit.
Read more: Consumers are reining in spending and restaurants are the first to lose out
Despite this, chief executive Stephen Burns told City A.M. that the group is well-positioned to continue performing strongly.
"Our strategy has been about keeping our propositions relevant really and one of the things we've worked hard to do is keep our prices competitive."
He added that the restaurants which Hollywood Bowl runs in its venues account for just only about a tenth of income, meaning the impact of food cost pressures is smaller compared to restaurant businesses.
Analysts at Peel Hunt said Hollywood Bowl and its main rival Ten Entertainment had both performed well in a challenging year.
"We believe the two leading bowling operators, Hollywood Bowl and Ten Entertainment, have substantial scope to grow through self-help, increasing their dominance of the sector. They have both met expectations despite trading through a relatively unfavourable, hot/dry year, and can both look forward to easy weather comps in the year ahead."
What Hollywood Bowl said
Chief executive Stephen Burns said:
We expect to continue this positive momentum as we intensively manage the portfolio for growth and deliver a high-quality customer experience, which continues to be great value for money.
This underpins the confidence in our ability to unlock value for shareholders, with a special dividend announced today of 3.33p, and the continuation of our progressive dividend policy going forward. Along with our end of year ordinary dividend of 3.95p we will have returned a total of £13.6m to shareholders for the year.