More than 10,000 City jobs will leave the UK after Brexit

More than 10,000 jobs will have left the UK on day one of Brexit, a new study has revealed: some 2,000 fewer than originally thought.

The EY Financial Services Brexit Tracker said a total of 68 financial services firms have either confirmed or are considering moving 10,500 jobs out of the UK in time for Brexit.

That figure is down from the 12,500 jobs companies were threatening to move this time last year - although the number of firms moving roles out of the UK has more than doubled from 12.

And while just 18 companies have specified the types of jobs they plan to move out of the UK, 14 have said they are client-facing roles.

Exodus

The study revealed that almost a third of financial services firms have publicly states they are considering moving operations or staff out of the UK. Some 26 of these are banks or brokerages, 17 are asset managers, 12 are insurance companies and 12 are finetch firms.

Some 19 per cent have confirmed at least one relocation, compared with just four per cent last year.

While 14 companies have said they will move roles to Dublin, 12 will move to Frankfurt. Luxembourg has attracted eight companies, and Paris has enticed six.

“Contingency plans have developed significantly over the last year, putting firms in a stronger position to estimate how many UK jobs they need to move," said Omar Ali, EY's financial services leader.

"The extent of broader strategic restructurings and relocation plans will of course ultimately depend on the specifics of any long-term UK deal with the EU, but a drop in the volume of jobs moving will be welcome news for the City.

"While the relocation of this number of roles will have a significant impact on the smaller financial services centres on the continent, it is unlikely in the short term to threaten London’s role as Europe’s main financial hub."

