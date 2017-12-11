Courtney Goldsmith

Premier Oil has agreed to sell its stake in the Esmond Transportation System (ETS) pipeline in the North Sea to gas infrastructure firm Cats Management for up to £23.6m.

The ETS pipeline transports gas from Esmond Area fields to the Bacton gas terminal in North Norfolk, and it is currently operated by oil and gas explorer Perenco.

Premier is selling its 30 per cent stake in the field to help pay down existing debt, which, as of the end of September, stood at $2.8bn (£2.1bn). The company will receive an initial £21m on completion of the deal, which is expected to be in the first half of 2018. A further potential payment of up to £2.6m will be linked to meeting key milestones in relation to the development of the Pegasus field.

Perenco and Centrica have also entered into separate agreements to sell their interests in the pipeline to Cats, which is owned by Antin Infrastructure Partners.

Tony Durrant, the chief executive of Premier, said: "The sale of the ETS pipeline interest is another step in realising value from the E.On UK portfolio acquired by Premier for $120m in 2016. The ETS pipeline does not serve any fields owned by Premier and is therefore non-core to the group."



Premier's acquisition of E.On's North Sea assets in April 2016 via debt funding alongside low commodity prices caused the company to enter a prolonged period of refinancing discussions with lenders.

Shares in the company lifted 1.7 per cent in morning trading to 71.7p.

