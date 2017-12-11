Alys Key

Sausage-skin producer Devro is to be led by a new chief executive.

Current group finance director Rutger Helbing will replace Peter Page, who is stepping down after a decade with the group.

"Peter has made a huge contribution to Devro during the last 10 years, turning the company into one of the world's leading suppliers of collagen casings for food, with a network of world-class manufacturing facilities," said chairman Gerard Hoetmer. "He will leave with our best wishes and we wish him every success with the next steps of his career."

He added: "We are delighted to have someone of Rutger's calibre to succeed Peter and we are happy that, after having worked together for almost two years, there will be a smooth transition of leadership."

Page will depart the company in February, following full year results, but will be available in an advisory capacity afterwards.

The group, which pioneered the use of collagen for sausage casings, is facing a downturn in consumption of processed meats in developed countries.

But analysts at Berenberg said last month that consumption in China and Latin America was now rising, offering further opportunities. Devro is one of a small number of players in the highly-consolidated casings industry, which has high entry barriers due to the complex machinery required.

