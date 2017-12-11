Alys Key

The chief operating officer of oil production company EnQuest is to leave the company "by mutual agreement", it was announced today.

Neil McCulloch is stepping down today, as the company finishes up a difficult year.

Chairman Jock Lennox said: "The board would like to thank Neil for his unstinting contribution to EnQuest during a challenging period for both the company and industry. We wish him well for the future."

McCulloch's departure comes at the end of a year in which EnQuest has swung to a loss following delays at its Kraken oil field in the North Sea.

While the group reported an improvement at this site last month, its production has also fallen.

EnQuest has appointed an interim head of North Sea, with Faysal Hamza taking the helm. Bob Davenport leaves his role at the group's Malaysia operation, where he previously worked with Hamza, to become managing director of North Sea.

