Monday 11 December 2017 8:14am

EnQuest COO Neil McCulloch steps down

 
Alys Key
Follow Alys
BRAZIL-OIL-PLATFORM-PRE-SALT-ITAGUAI
McCulloch's departure is by "mutual agreement" (Source: EnQuest)

The chief operating officer of oil production company EnQuest is to leave the company "by mutual agreement", it was announced today.

Neil McCulloch is stepping down today, as the company finishes up a difficult year.

Chairman Jock Lennox said: "The board would like to thank Neil for his unstinting contribution to EnQuest during a challenging period for both the company and industry. We wish him well for the future."

McCulloch's departure comes at the end of a year in which EnQuest has swung to a loss following delays at its Kraken oil field in the North Sea.

While the group reported an improvement at this site last month, its production has also fallen.

EnQuest has appointed an interim head of North Sea, with Faysal Hamza taking the helm. Bob Davenport leaves his role at the group's Malaysia operation, where he previously worked with Hamza, to become managing director of North Sea.

Read more: EnQuest's Kraken field in the North Sea delivers first oil

Related articles

This oil and gas tech accelerator wants to invest millions in startups
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff

City firms travelling to Saudi deny it's to woo oil giant Aramco
Lucy White
Lucy White | Staff

Opec-led deal to extend production cuts boosts oil prices by two per cent
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff