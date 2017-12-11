BAE Systems just sold £5bn of Typhoon jets to Qatar

Emma Haslett

Defence giant BAE Systems said it has signed a deal worth £5bn to build Typhoon jets for the Qatari airforce.

Under the contract, BAE will build 24 jets, as well as providing support and training, by 2022.

The deal is subject to the Qatari government paying the first instalment by the middle of next year.

"We are delighted to begin a new chapter in the development of a long-term relationship with the State of Qatar and the Qatar Armed Forces, and we look forward to working alongside our customer as they continue to develop their military capability," said Charles Woodburn, chief executive of BAE.

The deal will come as a boost for the company, which in October unveiled plans to cut almost 2,000 jobs, partly thanks to subdued demand for Typhoon jets.

The company said most of the 1,400 roles it was cutting in its military air and information business were likely to be at its Warton and Samlesbury sites in Lancashire, where the Eurofighter Typhoon is manufactured.

At the time, Woodburn said the cuts were "necessary and the right thing to do for our company".

BAE Systems employs 34,600 people in the UK, and more than 83,000 people globally.

Shares in BAE Systems climbed one per cent to 562.5p on the announcement this morning.

