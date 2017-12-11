Alys Key

Commuters have been hit by disruption and delays this morning as yesterday's snowfall continues to affect the transport network.

London transport network

Most London underground lines have restored good service, but London Overground customers face delays between Highbury & Islington and Clapham Junction, West Croydon and Crystal Palace due to a signal failure. There are minor delays on the Metropolitan Line.

Railway network

London Northwestern Railway trains between Milton Keynes Central and London Euston are subject to being delayed or cancelled. A reduced service is running between between Bletchley and Bedford, and travellers are being told to use Arriva buses between Watford Junction and St Albans Abbey as trains cannot run.

Chiltern Railways trains between Aylesbury and London Marylebone are being delayed by as much 20 minutes due to a signalling problem.

Trains on the line between Southampton and London Waterloo are travelling at a slower speed, delaying services by around 15 minutes

Virgin Trains and Great Western Railway have also issued general warnings about possible disruption this morning.

Airports

Heathrow is warning of disruption after some airline staff have been stranded in the wrong place, and is advising customers to check their flight status with their airline.

British Airways has reduced its flight schedule from Heathrow.

Stansted and London Luton are operating as usual but advise checking regularly with airlines for updates. Gatwick and London City Airport have issued a similar warning.