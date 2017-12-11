Monday 11 December 2017 7:26am

Wrap up: the Met Office has issued a yellow warning of ice for London today

 
Emma Haslett
Snow blanketed the capital yesterday (Source: Getty)

Wrap up warm (and preferably wear an anorak): yesterday's cold weather will continue today, albeit in rather less festive style, after the Met Office issued a yellow warning of ice for the capital.

Although yesterday's snow flurries will turn to rain and sleet today, the Met Office said ice is likely to have formed overnight, leading to dangerous conditions on untreated roads and cycle paths.

It added that snow may fall over parts of Kent, Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire, with as much as 5cm possible on higher ground. However, it added: "A mixture of rain and sleet is most likely".

Yesterday's snow caused widespread disruption on the London Underground network, although this morning all lines were running normally. Meanwhile, train operators including Chiltern, Thameslink, Virgin, Southeastern and South Western Railway all warned customers to check before they travel today.

This morning Heathrow Airport reported some disruption, with British Airways saying it was running to a reduced schedule.

