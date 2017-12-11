Wrap up: the Met Office has issued a yellow warning of ice for London today

Emma Haslett

Wrap up warm (and preferably wear an anorak): yesterday's cold weather will continue today, albeit in rather less festive style, after the Met Office issued a yellow warning of ice for the capital.

Although yesterday's snow flurries will turn to rain and sleet today, the Met Office said ice is likely to have formed overnight, leading to dangerous conditions on untreated roads and cycle paths.

It added that snow may fall over parts of Kent, Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire, with as much as 5cm possible on higher ground. However, it added: "A mixture of rain and sleet is most likely".

Towards the southeast there'll be a mix of rain and sleet, with some snow over higher ground for the morning rush hour. Elsewhere it's looking drier but cold with some showers and the risk of ice #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/vF6xZVcu6c — Met Office (@metoffice) December 10, 2017

Yesterday's snow caused widespread disruption on the London Underground network, although this morning all lines were running normally. Meanwhile, train operators including Chiltern, Thameslink, Virgin, Southeastern and South Western Railway all warned customers to check before they travel today.

This morning Heathrow Airport reported some disruption, with British Airways saying it was running to a reduced schedule.

Read more: The snow in pictures