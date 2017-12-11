Lucy White

The number of businesses which think Brexit is having a knock-on effect on strategic planning has escalated since July, according to research from Thomson Reuters.

A survey of 150 chief financial officers (CFOs) from the UK and Europe found that 40 per cent now think Brexit is influencing their plans, up 10 per cent since summer.

Yet the atmosphere seems to be improving for employees. Now 30 per cent of CFOs think they may need to slash employee numbers, down from 35 per cent.

More people may have to move, however, as 24 per cent as opposed to 19 per cent of businesses' finance heads are now anticipating relocating staff from the UK. Nine per cent of CFOs, as opposed to four per cent in summer, are considering moving their headquarters away from the UK.

Thomson Reuters’ Laurence Kiddle advised against reading too much in to the fluctuating numbers. "With no notable change in the number of businesses looking to reduce or relocate UK staff, our results suggest that many businesses are still adopting a ‘wait and see’ attitude," he said.

But a sizeable minority of businesses, at 38 per cent, are still planning for a Brexit with no trade deal at the end of negotiations. “This, coupled with a general fall in confidence in the key individuals negotiating Brexit, suggests a general disillusionment with the process and pace of the negotiations,” said Thomson Reuters’ Laurence Kiddle, although the survey did precede Friday’s move to “phase two” of Brexit talks.

