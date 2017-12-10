Lucy White

Labour would consider moving the Bank of England to Birmingham if it seized power at the next election, in a move which could end the Bank's more than 300-year stay in London.

A study commissioned by shadow chancellor John McDonnell has concluded that the central bank's base in Threadneedle Street, where it has been since 1734, is “unsatisfactory and leads to the regions being underweighted in policy decisions”, the Financial Times first reported today.

The consultants who worked on the report, GFC Economics and Clearpoint Corporation Management, recommended that "some functions" be moved to Birmingham near the National Investment Bank and Strategic Investment Board, two bodies which Labour intends to create on entering government.

It also suggested establishing offices in Glasgow, Cardiff and Belfast, and smaller outposts in Newcastle and Plymouth.

McDonnell told the Financial Times that the “important report drums home the message that our financial system isn’t delivering enough investment across the whole country”.

Birmingham has been attracting the attention of increasing numbers of businesses in recent months. HSBC has chosen the city for its new retail bank, moving 1,000 staff there from London, while a recent study ranked it as the fastest-improving city to live in the UK.

The report from GFC and Clearpoint said that placing the Bank in Birmingham alongside the two investment bodies "would constitute a new ‘economic policy’ hub".

Location was not the only thing which the consultants wanted to review. GFC and Clearpoint added that the Bank of England's mandate should be reviewed, since the Financial Policy Committee – which is meant to help reduce systemic risk in the financial system – is "ignoring investment" and "makes no distinction between unproductive and productive lending".

The report will now be considered by the Labour party.

