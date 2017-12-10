Ross McLean

Five-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan drew level with Steve Davis’s haul of six UK Championship titles after beating Shaun Murphy in Sunday's final.

O’Sullivan, who scooped the £170,000 top prize, prevailed 10-5 to equal Stephen Hendry’s 18 Triple Crown gongs of World, UK and Masters events, while he is just five ranking titles behind the Scot’s all-time record.

O’Sullivan said: “I just love playing and competing. I just can’t believe I’m still playing at 42 with all these grey hairs. I’m old enough to be some of these players’ dads.”