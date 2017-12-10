Ross McLean

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes the manner of side’s performance in their commanding Premier League victory over derby rivals Manchester United is convincing evidence that he was right to preach the ‘Barcelona way’.

Despite both of their goals, scored by David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi either side of a Marcus Rashford leveller, coming from set pieces, City dominated United and enjoyed 65 per cent possession.

The win moved runaway leaders City 11 points clear of United in second place and forced Old Trafford counterpart Jose Mourinho to begrudgingly concede that the title race is all but over.

Guardiola insisted their was plenty more mileage in the battle for top-flight supremacy, but revelled in proving his possession-based philosophy, which proved so successful for him in Spain and Germany, could be replicated in the more rambunctious Premier League.

“The personality to play here is what I want. We can play this way in England,” said Guardiola, whose side became the first team to win 14 consecutive English top-flight matches in a single season. “People said we couldn’t play the way we did in Barcelona in England but it is possible and we did it.

“I knew that last season. Always I believed we could do it. Everyone can play how they want, that’s why football is so beautiful. I’m happy to go to Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford and beat them in this way.”

Mourinho admitted that City are almost certain to be crowned champions this term. When asked if the title race was over, the Portuguese said: “Probably, yes. Manchester City are a very good team and they are protected by luck and the gods of football are behind them.

“I think they are a very good team, they are lucky, they have decisions in their favour.”

City opened the scoring on 43 minutes as Kevin de Bruyne’s corner ricocheted off Romelu Lukaku and into the path of Silva, who turned the ball beyond United goalkeeper David de Gea.

But United were level before the break when a cross into the penalty area was missed by both Otamendi and full-back Fabian Delph, allowing Rashford to side-foot home.

City’s winner arrived nine minutes after the restart as Lukaku’s clearance from a Silva free-kick struck the back of Chris Smalling and fell invitingly for Otamendi to acrobatically convert the rebound.