Lucy White

Never mind Brexit – financial services companies in the UK are bringing their offshored operations home, according to specialist recruiter Robert Half Financial Services.

Rising costs and lacklustre service abroad were named as the prime reasons for returning jobs to the UK, a survey from Robert Half revealed.

A weighty 59 per cent of the UK's financial services executives said they had increased their transferring of offshore businesses back to the UK in the past two years, as opposed to just four per cent who had decreased it.

“In the face of change, financial services companies in London are increasingly under pressure to remain competitive by maximising performance and decreasing costs,” said Matt Weston, director at Robert Half UK.

“In order to achieve this and offer a premium service, many firms are bringing key business operations back to the UK and creating ‘centres of excellence’ by creating jobs and career development opportunities for local talent.”

The majority of executives surveyed, at 64 per cent, said their reasons for bringing jobs home centred around service quality complaints. Increased costs were named as a factor by 54 per cent of respondents.

A skills shortage abroad and a lack of efficiency in offshore regions were also cited, by 53 per cent and 37 per cent of respondents respectively.

The UK could also benefit even further if the local workforce was more efficient and had a greater breadth of skills, the survey found. Nearly half of financial services executives would consider shutting down offshore activities if the work was carried out more efficiently back home, while 34 per cent would consider the same if they could find the right skills and expertise in the UK.

Beyond the obvious cost advantages which businesses may scoop if they move operations back from more expensive countries, Robert Half found "onshoring" could result in other tangible benefits.

Significant percentages of financial leaders who have returned operations to the UK said that it had landed them increased service quality, better customer responsiveness, a firmer focus on the core of the business and an increased focus on innovation.

