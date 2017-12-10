Ross McLean

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp raged at the decision of referee Craig Pawson to award Everton a penalty as the Toffees grabbed a late leveller in the Merseyside derby.

The dominant Reds were heading towards a regulation victory following Mo Salah’s first-half strike, only for Pawson to penalise Dejan Lovren for a shove on Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 77th minute. Former England skipper Wayne Rooney successfully converted the subsequent spot-kick.

A draw proved enough to keep Liverpool in the top four, while Everton, who remain unbeaten under the stewardship of new boss Sam Allardyce, are 10th, six points clear of the relegation zone.

“I saw only one team playing today, but the ref thought we have to make it a little bit more....I can’t believe this situation, with all the challenges, we were completely clean,” said Klopp.

“We don’t make any fouls. We had [Gylfi] Sigurdsson on [Jordan] Henderson, which was again a red card like in all derbies so far since I am in, there is always one really nasty one at least.

“With all the challenges in this game, and only one team playing, to give such a penalty away is unbelievable, when you see the pictures.

“I cannot believe a game like this, where only one team is trying over 95 minutes to do everything to win it and the other team was not even in our box.”

Allardyce, meanwhile, praised Pawson for being courageous enough to award the penalty. He said: “We needed just one opportunity and that opportunity came from a penalty. The referee has to be brave to give a decision like that.

“I have looked at it and he [Lovren] has pushed him, but we have seen ones like that before where it has been difficult for the referee.”

Liverpool opened the scoring three minutes before half-time as Salah slalomed between full-back Cuco Martina and Idrissa Gueye before curling an effort into the top corner of Jordan Pickford’s net.

The hosts missed chances to add to their tally and they were made to pay for that wastefulness as Rooney equalised with his first ever goal in a Merseyside derby.