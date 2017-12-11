Josh Martin

Ocado is poised to announce more deals to sell its technology abroad as talk of a potential takeover bid continues to swirl around the City.

Sources close to City A.M. say the online grocer is mulling a deal to sell its company outright as bidders eye up its lucrative warehouse technology.

Ocado buoyed investors by announcing a long-awaited overseas deal with France’s Groupe Casino last month that will see it supply the retailer with its automated warehouse technology.

Now insiders are speculating that there could be more deals on the horizon, including a potential tie-up with Swedish retailer ICA Gruppen.

According to Swedish reports Ocado’s deal with ICA, Sweden’s leading grocery retailer with 1,300 stores, is "imminent" and likely to be revealed at the beginning of next year.

There are also rumours of a US giant swooping in to take outright control of the firm.

Analysts at Peel Hunt, said “more deals will materialise” following the Casino deal in France last week as the retailer has shown it is now "ready to be licensed to third parties anywhere in the world.”

The comments will likely help lift shareholder confidence ahead of Ocado’s trading statement on Thursday.

Ocado has been one of the most shorted stocks on the FTSE this year and activist investor Crystal Amber also cranked up the pressure by taking out a stake in June and urging it to deliver a game-changing deal abroad.

Nicholas Hyett, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "What we do anticipate in the Q4 update is further strong organic growth from the existing business. "This may be less relevant to what the group’s future looks like, but another quarter of strong growth could improve the prospects for more of those all-important deals."