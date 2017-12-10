Jasper Jolly

The Bank of England is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at the latest meeting of its monetary policy committee (MPC) this week, following close on the heels of its first rate hike in more than a decade.

While the Bank has signalled it will hike rates further over the course of the next three years, economists expect a cautious pace from rate-setters. Gradual increases in interest rates are likely in the future, but not at this week’s meeting, according to Philip Shaw, an economist at Investec.

He said: “We doubt that the economic news has been sufficiently off-track for the MPC to reappraise its view of the economy.”

The Bank will have a more up-to-date picture of inflationary pressures when it meets this week. Official data to be published on Wednesday is expected to show a slightly sunnier picture for the British economy, with a pick-up in wage growth to 2.5 per cent.

However, any mild temptation to raise rates at this meeting will be further diluted if inflation remains at three per cent at Tuesday’s latest update, as economists’ consensus expectations predict.

While inflation is well above the Bank’s two per cent target, the weak outlook for UK productivity will make it wary of raising rates too fast, according to Ben Robinson, an economist at the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum.

“The issue of inflation is likely to start edging out of the national statistics as the base effects of the 2016 fall in sterling start to disappear from the year-on-year changes,” he said. “Once that happens the structural issues of slowing growth, low investment and weak productivity – for which looser policy may be useful – are likely to play a prominent role in any future decisions, meaning ‘lower for longer’ is likely to be the Bank’s approach."

The Bank’s economic forecasts are currently based on market expectations of another two quarter-point interest rate rises by the end of 2020, which would leave bank rate at one per cent, up from the current 0.5 per cent.

However, significant uncertainty around the Brexit process during that period could also have implications for monetary policy.

Robinson said: "Raising the cost of credit, particularly at a time when Britain is negotiating its future relationship with the EU – something which is likely to provide plenty of uncertainty over the coming 15 months – could have harmful repercussions for the economy."

