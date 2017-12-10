Ross McLean

Harlequins director of rugby John Kingston insists lessons must learned from their European Champions Cup campaign after a 17-5 defeat to Ulster extinguished any remaining hope of his side reaching the quarter-finals.

Ulster winger Jacob Stockdale touched down during the first half, while John Cooney kicked four penalties in a clash which was played in heavy snow at Twickenham Stoop. Prop Kyle Sinckler crossed the line for the hosts.

A third successive European defeat – the first time Quins have suffered such a fate since the 2009-10 campaign – left the south-west London outfit rooted to the foot of Pool One with just a solitary point, 14 behind runaway leaders La Rochelle.

“We are out of it, we are not going to qualify and it has been disappointing,” said Kingston.

“We haven’t been in the competition for three years so you are not going to spring into it and win it but you must learn your lessons from being in it.

“We made a fist of it against La Rochelle but we were poor against Wasps and not great today in difficult conditions. We didn’t react quickly enough to what was needed in the conditions.

“We were too intricate and needed basic stuff in the first half. However, I thought we were back in with 25 minutes to go but they nailed their chances and we didn’t.”

Quins’ next assignment is the reverse fixture against Ulster on Friday where they are likely to be without England duo Danny Care and Chris Robshaw, who both failed head injury assessments during Sunday's showdown.

“Realistically we will be without Danny and Chris,” added Kingston.

“Selection won’t be difficult for Friday as I’ve just about 23 fit players who are registered for the competition.”