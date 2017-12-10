Courtney Goldsmith

The more than £6bn sale of Unilever's spreads division is fast approaching as bidders prepare formal offers, according to reports.

The consumer goods giant's financial advisers have set a deadline of early this week for final offers, the Sunday Times reported, citing City bankers.

The FTSE 100 firm's spreads unit includes Flora, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter and Stork.

CVC Capital Partners and US firms KKR and Apollo Global are thought to be readying bids after making it to the final stage of the auction process.

The sale of the spreads unit was kickstarted following a hostile takeover approach by US-based Kraft Heinz. After the failed takeover bid, Unilever revealed a shake-up which included selling or demerging its spreads division.

The firm's growth has been hit by challenging conditions including natural disasters and shifts in consumer preferences this year.

Unilever said last month it would maintain its stock market listing in London as it simplifies its corporate structure, but it delayed any announcement on the potential relocation of its headquarters until the political situation calms down.

Unilever, CVC Capital Partners, and KKR did not immediately respond to a request for comment while Apollo Global declined to comment.