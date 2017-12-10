Sunday 10 December 2017 6:29pm

Pensions watchdog raises its concerns about Toys R Us CVA proposal

 
Helen Cahill
Toys 'R' Us Files For Bankruptcy
Hundreds of jobs are at risk at Toys R Us (Source: Getty)

Toys R Us’ plans to restructure are in question as it emerged today that the pensions watchdog was considering whether to reject its plan for a Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA).

Sky News reported that the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) could block Toys R Us’ plan to restructure the business, which will involve closing around a quarter of its stores. Hundreds of jobs could be lost.

Read more: Teletubbies toymaker brushes off industry jitters

Last week, Toys R Us confirmed it will seek creditor approval for the CVA at a meeting later this month.

The PPF fears that the CVA could mean “simply kicking the can down the road”, according to Sky News sources. Toys R Us has now appointed PwC to advise on the restructuring plan. The move was reportedly encouraged by the PPF, which could end up taking on the scheme.

Toys R Us declined to comment.

