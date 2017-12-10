Lucy White

A last-ditch attempt to save ailing care home group Four Seasons is taking place this weekend, as the group and its major creditor thrash out an agreement to save it from insolvency.

Four Seasons and H/2, the hedge fund which owns the majority of the group's debt, are attempting to finalise a 11th hour deal which will see Four Seasons defer its interest payment due to H/2 on 15 December which it has warned it cannot pay.

The Care Quality Commission, which oversees the operation of care homes in England, has ordered the two parties to reach agreement by Monday, after three previous offers by H/2 to voluntarily defer the interest payments were rejected.

City A.M. understands this was due to objections from Four Seasons and Terra Firma, Guy Hands' private equity firm which owns the care home group, to some of H/2's demands. These included that an independent board with no Terra Firma representatives be established to oversee the group's restructuring, that EY be appointed as restructuring advisers and Four Seasons pay their fees, and that H/2 reserve the right to sell the debt and walk away from the restructuring process.

Sources were confident that an agreement would be tabled tomorrow. But Terra Firma, though it welcomed the progress, said it had been shut out of the talks by H/2.

The animosity between the private equity firm and the hedge fund could present problems for the next stage of the restructuring, in which Terra Firma is trying to offload its ownership of the homes to H/2 and accept a loss on the disastrous care home investment.

"Despite our request to H/2 Capital Partners for a sit down meeting with ourselves and Four Seasons, they have not been willing to meet with us," said a Terra Firma spokesperson.

"Therefore, we very much hope that a constructive standstill agreement can be reached between H/2 Capital Partners and Four Seasons as soon as possible and that this paves the way for a smooth and orderly handover of the 343 homes we own."

