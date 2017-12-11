Jasper Jolly

Prime Minister Theresa May will today hail a “new sense of optimism” in the Brexit negotiations as she denies that the government backed down from some of its demands.

In a statement to Parliament today May will insist the agreement on the first phase of negotiations reached last week matches her earlier promises.

She is expected to say: “The arrangements we have agreed to reach the second phase of the talks are entirely consistent with the principles and objectives that I set out in my speeches in Florence and at Lancaster House.”

Read more: David Davis: Brexit bill "conditional" on final deal

The government secured a deal at the end of last week on the first stage – covering the so-called divorce bill, EU citizens’ rights, and the status of the Irish border with Northern Ireland (NI) – after a dramatic intervention by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) had threatened to prevent the talks from progressing to the crucial second stage. The Conservative government is reliant on the DUP for a majority in Parliament.

The UK will pay a net total of around €45bn to the EU as part of the financial settlement, and the European Court of Justice will still have some jurisdiction over EU citizens’ rights. Meanwhile, the UK committed to “avoiding a hard border” between NI and the Republic of Ireland.

Heads of state at the European Council are expected this week to ratify the agreement thrashed out between the UK and the European Commission at the end of last week, opening the way for the complex trade talks.

Read more: Brexit deal: Here's how British politicians reacted

The first-phase deal was greeted by politicians across the political spectrum, although Labour’s shadow Brexit secretary called for May to “reflect on her approach” to negotiations and secure transitional arrangements as soon as possible.

May will reiterate the position that “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed”, but will add that “there is, I believe, a new sense of optimism now in the talks.”

She will add: “I fully hope and expect that we will confirm the arrangements I have set out today in the European Council later this week.”

“In doing so we can move on to building the bold new economic and security relationships that can underpin the new deep and special partnership we all want to see.”

Read more: Tusk: Start negotiating the transition period immediately