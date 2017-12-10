BT has appointed a former Anheuser-Busch InBev executive as its new general counsel.

Sabine Chalmers, who left her chief legal officer role at the drinks company - which owns Budweiser - company back in September, is set to be confirmed for the new post in January, according to reports.

The-52-year-old is the latest executive to join BT, which has been seeking to rebuild its reputation after it was rocked by an accounting scandal in Italy, a profit warning and a £42m fine by Ofcom for breaching contracts.

Other newly appointed executives include Cathryn Ross, the former chief executive of Ofwat, who has been appointed as BT’s Director of Regulatory Affairs and Mac Allera, who has been tapped to head up BT’s Consumer business.

Ross is due to start in January while Allera took up the chief executive post in September.

Jan du Plessis also took over as chairman in November from miner Rio Tinto.

Chalmers, who currently serves as a non-executive director at beauty firm Coty, will replace Dan Fitz who has been general counsel since 2010.

Chalmers joined InBev in 2005 as chief legal officer from her general counsel role at rival Diageo.

While at the firm she helped oversee Interbrew and AmBev’s merger to form the world’s largest brewer.

InBev acquired Anheuser-Busch in a $52bn (£38.8bn) deal in 2008 and snapped up Peroni owner SABMiller for £79bn last year.

BT refused to comment.