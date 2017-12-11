Gatwick just had its busiest ever November as long-haul flights soar

Courtney Goldsmith

London Gatwick had its busiest ever November as 2.9m passengers travelled through the airport last month, bringing its total annual passengers to 45.5m.

In figures released today, Gatwick revealed its connections to Asia were particularly popular over November with passengers to Hong Kong up 75 per cent and Tianjin in China up more than 46 per cent.

Long-haul routes continued a run of “significant growth”, rising of 12.1 per cent in November, driving a 25.6 per cent cargo increase. But regional connectivity was also up, with passengers to the Isle of Man, Glasgow and Guernsey all up 12.9 per cent, 11 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively.

St Lucia (up 85.8 per cent), Mauritius (up 55 per cent) and Liberia, Costa Rica (up 47 per cent), were passengers' winter sun destinations of choice.

Gatwick Airport chief executive Stewart Wingate said: “This year five new long-haul connections have started, Singapore, Seattle, Denver, Kigali and Taipei, further strengthening Gatwick’s global connectivity. Connectivity which is set to further increase 2018 with new connections to Austin, Chicago and Buenos Aires beginning in just the first quarter alone.

“While demand for the slots previously operated by Monarch outstripped availability six times over, International Airlines Group were ultimately successful in acquiring them and we’re looking forward to the new destination choices they will enable for our passengers in 2018.​

“For both our local region and the whole country Gatwick is set to play an increased global role for as we grow. We’re ready and prepared to build our financeable and deliverable second runway scheme so that Britain can reap the benefits of greater global connectivity faster.”

