Rachel Reeves

In our work at the Jo Cox Loneliness Commission over the past year it has been brought home to us that most pre-conceived ideas about what it means to be lonely are outdated and no longer relevant in modern Britain.

Of course older people, especially those who have lost a husband, wife or partner, face enormous challenges when they suddenly find themselves alone. But loneliness can strike anyone at any time.

The high-powered executive too busy to have meaningful conversations on a human level.

The employee who feels chained to their work station. The new mum on maternity leave. The recent graduate taking up work in a strange and unwelcoming city.

None of these is the sort of person we typically think of as lonely, but we would be wrong.

When loneliness becomes acute the effects are devastating. According to NHS England, the risks of premature death can rise by a third. Lonely people spend longer in GP surgeries and hospital wards and take longer to recover after treatment. And it has been estimated that loneliness costs British companies £2.5bn a year in days lost.

Employers can no longer afford to ignore the consequences of doing nothing. As with environmental sustainability 20 years ago, forward-thinking organisations no longer frame loneliness as a charitable cause, but as a social issue they can influence directly by the way they do business. Small, practical steps can be transformational as companies reflect on the way they organise and support their ever more remote and fragmented workforce.

We know that home-working can be an isolating modus operandi, as can being an engineer or delivery driver, alone in a van with a stylus and tablet. It is not a major burden to provide space for staff to socialise and to encourage them to phone each other rather than always using email.

Managers should encourage workers to leave the factory, office or shop on time and to use their annual leave entitlement for the sake of work-life balance.

Directors can show leadership when it comes to creating an environment conducive to kindness, where displaying vulnerability is not seen as tantamount to weakness, and cultivating a culture of compassion where admissions of loneliness are not stigmatised.

The most successful companies take a leaf from cooperatives’ book by recognising the rich and unique life experience of each of their employees. From the cleaner to the chief executive, they encourage staff, as people, to open windows into each other’s lives.

Customer-facing businesses should consider offsetting the antisocial effects of automation. Supermarkets with their self-service checkouts might introduce a slow lane or a cafe in store. All banks should follow the example of those who, alongside their automated teller machines and apps, put on extra staff in branch to preserve a personal touch.

When it comes to more peripatetic work – say, gas fitters or home care workers – a little time for staff to spend with each client, just talking, makes for a healthier workforce and is good business sense too.

There is no substitute for human contact, face to face. Modern neuroscience shows that we experience unparalleled brain activity in response to a person’s touch. It helps us understand why in nursing homes, residents often ask quietly just to hold visitors’ hands.

Engaged colleagues and connected communities make for more and happier customers. To cite a simple example, many of us would walk a bit further to reach a shop or cafe where we are welcomed and friendly staff are happy to chat.

A corporate drive for connection then has the potential to deliver a transformative win-win.

The Jo Cox Commission report, published this Friday, will show how loneliness can rob us of perspective and cause our closest bonds – and so our safety nets – to fray. In our communities, it can undermine integration as people disengage.

Forgetting that we have more in common than that which divides us, we recede into our respective corners in a downwards spiral of withdrawal. Eating away at empathy, loneliness can erode solidarity in our society, supplanting it with a creeping sense of dislocation. And it can damage our economy, to the tune of £32bn per annum, costing employers alone £2.5bn a year.

A requited relationship characterised by kindness and reciprocity confers a sense of value, visibility and worth. To do that, it cannot be one-way traffic: both parties must each put in and get out. Those are the egalitarian, mutually affirming relationships that prove fulfilling.

That is why it is so important to focus on people’s assets and resources – the time, energy, insight, experience and expertise they can offer – and not just what they lack. It is in the giving, not the receiving, that people find purpose beyond working and paying tax.

