A lack of diversity in engineering could hold up the industrial strategy

Courtney Goldsmith

A lack of diversity in the engineering and technical workforce could be fuelling a recruitment shortage and holding up the government's industrial strategy, a new report suggests.

A survey published today by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) found that nearly two thirds (61 per cent) of the engineering and technical workforce said recruiting staff with the right skills was a barrier to achieving their business objectives over the next three years.

In addition, three quarters agreed that tackling the skills problem was fundamental to making the government’s industrial strategy viable.

Read more: Mind the skills gap: A plan to future-proof the UK workforce

“As the UK goes through a period of economic uncertainty, the skills shortage in engineering remains an ongoing concern for engineering companies in the UK," said Joanna Cox, the head of policy at the IET.

“Engineering has the potential to make a huge contribution to increasing productivity in the UK. With many high value jobs being created through digitisation, we need more young people to see the exciting opportunities engineering presents," Cox said.

The majority of businesses (78 per cent) said digital technologies and automation will advance rapidly over the next five to 10 years, however only 30 per cent had plans to introduce or extend their use of digital technologies in the next three years.

To address concerns of a skills gap, 81 per cent of employers surveyed said more firms need to provide work experience, yet only 30 per cent of all employers acknowledge it was their responsibility to invest in training to meet the challenges posed by tech and automation.

"Businesses also need to widen their talent pool, and see the benefits that come from a more balanced and diverse workforce," Cox said.

Just over one in ten (11 per cent) of the UK engineering and technical workforce is female, while only 15 per cent of firms made particular efforts to attract and retain women in engineering and technical roles. Plus, 87 per cent of companies surveyed did not have LGBT or black, Asian and minority ethnic (Bame) diversity initiatives in place.

“We must now bring businesses, academia and government together and strengthen their working relationships to ensure that the next generation of talent has the right practical and technical skills to meet future demand," Cox said.

"We are urging more businesses to provide more quality work experience opportunities for young people and more apprenticeships, enabling employees to earn while they learn and develop their work-readiness.”

Read more: Skills gap to cost UK £90bn as Brexit piles on pressure