Lynsey Barber

Travel chaos came to London on Sunday with the Snow knocking out services on parts of major Tube lines and trains cancelled and delayed from the capital's central London stations.

Here's the current status of the transport network and where to get the latest information.

Tube

The Central, Metropolitan, Northern and Piccadilly lines have been disrupted due to power supply issues. That includes the Metropolitan line suspended from Moor Park to Amersham and Chesham, Harrow on the Hill to Uxbridge and between Baker Street and Aldgate.

The Piccadilly line has no service between Acton Town and Uxbridge, and Arnos Grove and Cockfosters while the Central line is suffering from severe delays across the line and the Northern line minor delays.

TfL is warning anyone travelling to plan ahead, allow plenty of time to travel and to check updates before they go.

All the latest from TfL can be found here.

Trains

Chiltern services into Marylebone are disrupted, with the latest updates here.

Thameslink is experiencing delays of 15 minutes as trains are running at reduced speeds between Bedford and London St Pancras. The latest information can be found here.

Virgin trains have cancelled services between Glasgow Central and London Euston and they may also be delayed and diverted. The latest information is here.

Southeastern is recommending passengers to check before they travel on Monday, though it does plan to run a full timetable currently. More information is here.

South Western Railway services has warned travellers to beware of slippery platforms at stations on Sunday evening and Monday morning due to icy conditions. More updates can be found here.

For updates across the network, check National Rail here.

Bus

Transport for London is warning of disruption across the network due to the snow. The latest updates can be found here and on Twitter @TfLBusAlerts.

Roads

Highways England has said that it is working "round the clock" to keep the motorways and major A roads running as the country faces freezing temperatures over night and more snowfall.

“Anyone thinking of using the roads should be advised to keep their distance and reduce speed, because even in conditions that seem normal, and the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh grit has not been worked into the carriageway," said its head of road safety Richard Leonard.

The latest travel advice from them can be found here.