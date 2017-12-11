Experts warn ‘no deal’ Brexit is still possible

Helen Cahill

Experts have warned that a “no deal” Brexit is still a possibility that investors in the real estate community should prepare for.

Property experts at CBRE have placed the probability of the UK leaving the EU without a deal at 25 per cent, saying that this is a high enough probability for the real estate sector to consider it as a serious risk.

CBRE said that the devaluation of sterling had increased the cost of imports to the UK, pushing up inflation.

"But the fall in sterling has upsides, with UK exporters and foreign tourists benefiting," the report said. "With no sign of resurgence in sterling, these benefits should continue in 2018."

Sterling would climb again once the uncertainties surrounding Brexit were resolved, CBRE said. However, this could take up to three years, and the prospects for the UK property market will only start improving from 2021 onwards.

The report continued: "Net migration may fall and firms may pause on hiring, reducing demand for office space; after 2021, new controls could produce particular shortages in construction, retail, healthcare, and hospitality, raising occupier and developer costs."

The loss of trading licenses in highly-regulated sectors such as financial services could present a particular risk for central London, and supply chains and warehousing arrangements may need to be reorganised, CBRE said.

"In the face of these uncertainties, some businesses are preparing to move some staff to elsewhere in the EU," CBRE said. "However, the extent of such moves is probably overstated, with the majority of threatened moves not yet implemented."