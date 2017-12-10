Ross McLean

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has promised that striker Olivier Giroud will start more games after the perennial substitute salvaged a Premier League point for the Gunners with a late leveller against Southampton.

Giroud, who is yet to begin a league fixture this term, headed home with only two minutes remaining to cancel out Charlie Austin’s early opener as Arsenal avoided a sixth top-flight defeat of the season.

The 31-year-old has made no secret of his desire to feature more regularly for the north Londoners, while he has been warned that he risks losing his place in the France squad for the World Cup if his lack of action persists.

“He will start more games,” said Wenger. “I believe as well it’s always the same when you have many good players, some of them cannot play.

“The question you get is always why does the guy who is good not play? Because if you take him on you have another guy who will not play. It is as simple as that.”

Giroud was strongly linked with a move away from Emirates Stadium during the summer, but Wenger expects his fellow Frenchman to stay at the club beyond the January transfer window.

“Why should we lose an important player?,” added Wenger, who confirmed it would be the club, not the player, that decides Giroud’s immediate future.

Arsenal’s equaliser, which Giroud glanced home from Alexis Sanchez’s inswinging cross, moved the Gunners above Tottenham into fifth place and a point behind Liverpool in fourth. The strike was Giroud’s seventh of the campaign.

Southampton, who leapt ahead of Huddersfield into 11th, had led since the third minute when Austin continued his rich vein of goalscoring form by collecting Dusan Tadic’s reverse pass and finishing clinically beyond Petr Cech.