Today's City Moves cover financial reporting, publishing and legal eagles.

Deloitte

Deloitte today announces the appointment of John Kent as partner in the UK banking and capital markets team, where he will co-lead the banking International Financial Reporting Standards advisory practice. John, who joins following six years as global head of IFRS within the asset and structured finance team at HSBC, has 15 years’ experience of providing IFRS advice with particular specialism in financial instruments and structured transactions. His extensive IFRS expertise is supplemented with the practical, regulatory, and commercial experience that comes with a client facing banking role. His leadership will enable Deloitte to provide ever greater support to major banks, insurers and other financial services firms in applying and implementing complex changes in accounting.

Pearson

Pearson has appointed Michael Lynton as an independent non-executive director, effective from 1 February 2018. Michael was formerly chairman and CEO of Sony Entertainment, a role he held from 2012 to 2017. Prior to this he served as chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment from 2002 to 2012. He is currently chairman of Snapchat, having joined the company in 2017. He is also a non-executive director on the board of Ares Management, and was formerly a non-executive director at Samsonite and Modern Times Group. In a career spanning over 35 years, Michael has held senior leadership roles at Penguin Group, The Walt Disney Company and Time Warner.

Clifford Chance

Clifford Chance has appointed Michael Bates to lead the firm’s London office and Emma Matebalavu to head the London finance practice. Both begin four-year terms 1 January 2018. Michael succeeds David Bickerton, who will return to fee-earning full-time, while Emma picks up the reins in finance from Michael Bates who has held the regional practice area leader position for the past seven years. Michael has been a Partner at Clifford Chance since 2001. He specialises in banking and capital markets work including, structured finance, syndicated lending, acquisition and leveraged financings and restructuring. Emma has been a partner since 2008. She specialises in real estate finance, loan portfolio acquisition financings and all types of structured debt.

