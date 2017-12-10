Sunday 10 December 2017 4:24pm

Hitachi's chairman held talks with the chancellor over a deal for the Horizon nuclear plant

 
Courtney Goldsmith
Industrial Electronics Maker Hitachi Takes Over The UK's Horizon Nuclear Project
The 5.4 gigawatt Horizon station would provide electricity for about 10m homes in the UK (Source: Getty)

Chancellor Philip Hammond met with the chairman of Hitachi late last month to discuss a deal to build the £10bn Horizon nuclear project on Anglesey in north Wales, according to reports.

Hiroaki Nakanishi met with Hammond in London to hash out a deal for the plant, which must secure support from both countries' governments, the Sunday Times reported. The British government could end up taking an equity stake of about 25 per cent in the Horizon project, though fears of increasing government debt have caused delays.

The government is under pressure to strike a better deal than it did for Hinkley Point C last year. It agreed to an inflation-linked £92.50 per megawatt hour for the first 35 years of electricity the plant generates. The National Audit Office (NAO) later condemned the planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point C as a “risky and expensive project with uncertain strategic and economic benefits”. It said a direct taxpayer stake could have led to lower costs for consumers.

Hitachi did not immediately respond to a request for comment while the Treasury declined to comment.

